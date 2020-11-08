Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Nov. 9, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be live streamed at the village’s YouTube channel (click here to view).

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 18 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $691,181.32 for the WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

Payments to contractor Payne and Dolan for drainage and paving projects totaling $31,505.

Discussion and possible action an approval to purchase fire department personnel protective gear (bunker gear) consisting of boots, helmets, coats, suspenders and pants, in the amount of $16,169.00, from Paul Conway.

The whole agenda is available here.