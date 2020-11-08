Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Nov. 9, 2020

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m., at Bristol Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Consider for approval the hiring of two Paid-On Call members to the Fire Department.

Consider for approval to change EMS billing rates in the Fire Department.

Tabled from 6/22/2020: Consider for approval the (MOU) Memorandum of Understanding with Kenosha County regarding bicycle signage and maintenance.

Tabled from 10/12/2020: Discuss and take action to allow ATV’s and golf carts to travel on village roads.

The full agenda is available here.