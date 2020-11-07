Kindergarten moving to virtual learning at Riverview School

Riverview School kindergarten students will be moving to virtual learning for a week, the school announced Friday with the following news release:

Riverview School in Silver Lake, WI, will temporarily transition its three 5K Kindergarten classrooms to virtual instruction beginning Monday, November 9, 2020, and returning to in-person instruction on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. This move is being made due to staffing concerns at the Kindergarten level. “We anticipated staffing challenges this school year and the ability to move between in-person and virtual instruction is invaluable, said District Administrator Jon Schleusner, “We look forward to having our Kindergartners return to in-person instruction on the 17th.” Riverview has in-person school five days per week with a virtual option.