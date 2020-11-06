Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Nov 6th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:56 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a fire in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Fire is in a field, not close to any structures.

Posted in: Police/fire, Wheatland.

