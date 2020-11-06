Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 6, 2020: 6,185 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 6,185 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 107 more than Thursday. There have been 94 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 51,159 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,676/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 133 cases (4 more cases than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 90 cases (4 more cases than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 319 cases (16 more cases than Tuesday)

Randall — 71 cases (5 more cases than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 122 cases (12 more cases than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 905 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 41 cases (5 more cases than Tuesday)

Brighton — 37 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 256,065 positive tests and 1,896,457 negative tests with 2,256 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 23,765 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.