Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 5, 2020: 6,078 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 6,078 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 186 more than Wednesday. There have been 94 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 50,860 negative test results, a positive rate of 3613/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate (a decrease of .1%) in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday (numbers have not been updated since Tuesday):

Bristol — 129 cases

Paddock Lake — 86 cases

Salem Lakes — 303 cases

Randall — 66 cases

Twin Lakes — 110 cases

Wheatland — 85 cases

Paris — 36 cases

Brighton — 36 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 249,924 positive tests and 1,881,813 negative tests with 2,194 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 23,213 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.