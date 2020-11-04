Units responding for alarm at Wheatland Center School

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:29 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm at Wheatland Center School.

Per dispatch: This is a commercial fire alarm.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m. — Active fire in elementary area reported. Wheatland command has activated a MABAS box alarm. Departments responding include Twin Lakes Fire Department, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Randall Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, City of Burlington Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Lake Geneva Fire Department..

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. — Additional units now responding include: Ttenders from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Linn Fire Department, ambulance from Fox Lake Fire Department, Paris Fire Department with a chief for a change of quarters, a squad from Union Grove Fire Department and an engine from Spring Grove Fire Department.