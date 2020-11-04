More COVID-19 positives at Randall School leads to all virtual learning

Notice of more positives among “multiple individuals” at Randall School has lead to all studetns changing to virtual learning through Nov. 19, the school announced Wednesday.

Here’s a news release distributed Wednesday evening:

Today, the Randall Consolidated School District received notification from the Kenosha County Division of Health that multiple individuals received a COVID-19 test with a result of Abnormal/Positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts. Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Randall were likely not in contact with the individuals.

This has created a staffing shortage for our school

● ALL STUDENTS are being moved to Virtual Learning at home. The students will be returning to our building on 11/19/2020.

District Administrator Dr. Jeffrey Alstadt said, “We will continue to take multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Division of Health.”