With Kenosha County now reporting full unofficial results, Donald Trump has defeated Joseph Biden in the presidential race:

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R) 44,972 (50.71%)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D) 42,191 (47.57%)

Trump increased his margin over 2016 by about 2,500 votes.

Total votes cast in the presidential election in Kenosha County this year were also up. In 2020 there were a total of 87,163 presidential votes. In 2016, there were 71,795 votes for president.