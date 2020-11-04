County vote totals lingering as incomplete; Trump leads Biden

Full unofficial vote counts in Tuesday’s election are still unavailable as of 5:25 a.m., Wednesday.

With numbers last posted at 12:38 a.m., incomplete results from Kenosha County show:

President/vice president: Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R) 34,508 (59.9%) to Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (D) 22,064 (38.3%).

US House of Representatives, First Dist.: Rep.Bryan Steil (R) 36,507 (64.64%)

Roger Polack (D) 19,907 (35.25%). (Note: these are just returns from Kenosha County. The district includes other counties and parts of counties — DH)

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman was unopposed for re-election, as were all of the county partisan office holders on the ballot.

Note: We are planning on bringing you numbers from Western Kenosha County, but have not been able to get those numbers broken out from the county website, as in the past. We are working on it however and will report when they are available. — DH