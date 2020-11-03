Units responding to Wilmot UHS for alarm

Nov 3rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm at Wilmot Union High School.

Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm. Security is attempting to cancel. Fire department still responding.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Wilmot High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives