Units responding to Wilmot UHS for alarm

At about 7:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm at Wilmot Union High School.
Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm. Security is attempting to cancel. Fire department still responding.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:27 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm at Wilmot Union High School.
Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm. Security is attempting to cancel. Fire department still responding.
Posted in: Police/fire, Wilmot High School.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress