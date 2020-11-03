Positive COVID-19 results prompts selective virtual learnig at Randall School

Some students at Randall School will be moving to a period of virtual learning, the school announced Tuesday.

Here is a news release:

Today, the Randall Consolidated School District received notification from the Kenosha County Division of Health that an individual received a COVID-19 test with a result of Abnormal/Positive.

The Kenosha County Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of this individual, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure. Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Randall were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.

This has created a staffing shortage for our school.

● ALL PM 4K, 6TH, & 7TH GRADE students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Virtual Learning at home. All students and staff will be returning to our building on 11/12/2020.

● All 8TH GRADE students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Virtual Learning at home. All students and staff will be returning to our building on 11/06/2020.

District Administrator Dr. Jeffrey Alstadt said, “We continue to take multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Division of Health. ”

For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures, people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.