Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 3, 2020: 5,788 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 5,788 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 190 more than Monday. There have been 89 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 50,060 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,340/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate (a decrease of .1%) in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 129 cases (9 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 86 cases (3 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 303 cases (20 more than Monday)

Randall — 66 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 110 cases (3 more than Monday) (Note: Corrected from earlier version — DH)

Wheatland — 85 cases (5 more than Monday)

Paris — 37 cases (2 more than Monday)

Brighton — 36 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 238,067 positive tests and 1,861,962 negative tests with 2,102 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 21,701 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.