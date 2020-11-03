Fall Election 2020: It’s Election Day

It’s Election Day today with federal, state and county partisan offices on the ballot.

At the federal level, President Donald J. Trump (R) is being challenged by former Vice President Joesph Biden (D). Congressman Bryan Steil (R) is being challenged by Roger Polack (D).

At the state level, the 61st Assembly District race is uncontested, with only incumbent Samantha Kerkman (R) on the ballot.

All of the partisan county offices are uncontested.

Record numbers of voters have voted through the absentee ballot process either by mail in, drop off or early in-person. If you still need to vote Tuesday, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall. Twin Lakes voting will be at Lakewood School. All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.

Note: westofthei.com will be providing results of how Western Kenosha County voted in the presidential and First Congressional District election as soon as they are available. Check back! — DH