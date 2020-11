Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:30 p.m., local fire departments are responding for mutual aid for a box alarm in Somers.

This is in relation to a structure fire on 27th Street in Somers.

Per dispatch, MABAS response includes:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance to Station 1.

Paris Fire and Rescue with a chief.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with an engine to Station 1.