Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 2, 2020: 5,598 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 5,598 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 277 more than Friday. There have been 89 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 6 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 49,580 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,328/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 120 cases (7 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 83 cases (2 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 283 cases (13 more than Friday)

Randall — 64 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 107 cases (11 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 80 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paris — 35 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 35 cases (2 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 232,296 positive tests and 1,846,618 negative tests with 2,050 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 21,701 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.