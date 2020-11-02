Agenda: Salem School District special meeting Nov. 3, 2020

The Salem School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the school’s Intermediate Library.

The Board will vote to go into closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statute

§19.85(1)(f) Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or

disciplinary data of specific persons which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations.

Items to be considered in closed session are:

Contracted Staff Member Performance Review

Business Administrator Resignation

The board will reconvene in open session to take any action from closed session.

The full agenda is available here.