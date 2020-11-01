Wind advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.
The advisory is set to be in effect until 2 p.m.
During this period, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.
The advisory is set to be in effect until 2 p.m.
During this period, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
Posted in: weather.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress