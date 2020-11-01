Wind advisory issued

Nov 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 2 p.m.

During this period, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: weather.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives