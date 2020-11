Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a grass fire in the 28800 block of 98th Street in Salem Lakes.

UPDATE 1:08 p.m. — Caller reports this is a cornfield on fire, dispatch reports. Fire originally was adjacent to the field.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m. — Additional Salem Lakes personnel from all stations dispatched.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m. — Dispatch reports command instructs all responding units to do so on non-emergency basis.