Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of whole, special board and budget workshop meetings Nov. 2, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting, a special board meeting and a budget workshop on Monday at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding the new village hall loan.

A closed session for discussion of a employment contract with the village administrator.

The full agenda is available here.

Next up is the special board meeting, which will begin immediately after the conclusion of the committee of the whole meeting. Along the agenda items are:

Discussion of possible action regarding the Families First Policy.

The full agenda is available here.

Last up is the budget workshop. The main agenda item is:

2021 proposed budget review.

The full agenda is available here.