Paris Town Board OKs new informational sign for Town Hall site

The current sign at Town Hall (above) would be removed.

The Paris Town Board approved a new informational sign for the Town Hall/Fire Station property at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.

The sign is an effort to find additional ways to keep people informed, said town Clerk Diana Coughlin.

“It’s another way to communicate with our residents,” said Coughlin.

On Tuesday, the board accepted a bid from Michael’s Signs. The board approved spending no more than $30,000 on the project.

The new sign will be lighted and able to display information such as town announcements or events, said Coughlin, who researched the topic along with Supervisor Ken Monson.

The current sign that says “Town of Paris Safety Building” will be taken down. That sign is parallel to Highway 142. The new sign will be perpendicular to the highway to make it easier to read by passing motorists. A stand of maple trees — some of which are dead or dying — near the sign also will be removed, at the suggestion of town Chairman John Holloway.

Holloway said he was interested in option of dimming or turning off the sign after a certain time of night to avoid light pollution, especially for nearby properties.