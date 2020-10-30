The Sharing Center receives new van as part of grant program

Executive director Sharon Pomaville and The Sharing Center’s new van. /Contributed photo

The Sharing Center in Trevor is among 13 emergency food partners of the Hunger Relief Federation that will receive brand new vehicles to transport food to their communities as part of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Hunger Task Force is administering the grant on behalf of the Federation and will present the hunger relief partners with the keys to their brand new vehicles during this event.

The Sharing Center, which serves Western Kenosha County, will receive a new van, valued at about $40,000, said Sharon Pomaville, the center’s executive director.

“Funding like this is unheard of in all my years as a director, and in all the years prior,” Pomaville said. “We were fortunate for the foresight of the Hunger Task Force to take the lead and present a strong application. Grants are very competitive. It was immensely impactful to all who applied.”

The Kenosha County Food Bank also received a new truck through the grant valued at about $120,000.

During the past several months of the pandemic, need has continued to increase throughout Wisconsin. Since June alone, Hunger Task Force has distributed 1,790,463 more pounds of food than in the same period in 2019 – an increase of nearly 30%. Additionally, the Hunger Relief Federation has received and distributed more than 2.5 million pounds of Wisconsin milk, cheese and dairy products to families statewide, as well as 9,195,280 pounds in combination boxes of produce, meat and dairy.

In September, Hunger Task Force received $7.2 million in grants from DATCP to build Hunger Relief Federation members’ capacity and provide Wisconsin-based food products statewide to food pantries and emergency feeding organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants included a $2.2 million Food Security Network Grant to purchase coolers, freezers, trucks and other essential equipment, and $5 million to purchase food from local farmers and producers.