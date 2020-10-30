Names of people in fatal Bristol crash released

The names of those who died in a crash in Bristol Wednesday evening have been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash involved a car that struck a turning semi-tractor trailer on Highway Q at Highway MB-south, a Sheriff’s Department news release said.

Both occupants of the car died. Their names are Eric Debettignies, 43, of Kenosha, and Alexa Debettignies, 5, Eric’s daughter..

The operator of the semi-truck was identified as Carlos Jimenez, 50, of Gurnee, Illinois. Jimenez was transported to a local hospital by Bristol Fire and Rescue for minor injuries.

