Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Zion, Ill.

Oct 30th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:03 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Zion Fire Department for a structure fire in the 3300 block of Emmaus Avenue in Zion.

Per dispatch: Bristol is to respond with a truck.

