Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 30, 2020: 5,321 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 5,321 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 80 more than Thursday. There have been 83 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 48,793 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,162/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 113 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 81 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 270 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Randall — 62 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 96 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 76 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 34 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 33 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 220,092 positive tests and 1,817,061 negative tests with 1,972 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 21,024 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.