Central High School District of Westosha seeking applicants for board vacancy

The Central High School District of Westosha is seeking applicants for a Board of Education vacancy created by a recent resignation.

Matt Ellerbrock resigned effective Nov. 11. He is moving out of state.

That seat is at large, so any district resident who is an eligible voter can apply. The person seated will complete Ellerbrock’s term to the April 2021 spring election. The three-year term will then be on the ballot.

Following is a news release from the school district about filling the vacancy:

The Westosha Central High School District is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board position. The position is the at large representative; qualified applicants must reside within the district and be at least 18 years old. The board will select a candidate following the interview process. The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term ending April 26, 2021. The three-year term will be on the spring election ballot. Applicants should send a communication of intent to John Gendron, District Administrator, no later than Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12 p.m. Board interviews will be held on Tuesday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The district will send information to applicants with more details on November 13 regarding the interviews. To submit your candidacy for the vacant position:

● Name

● Address

● Phone

● Email

● Letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve and any other information you find relevant to serving on the board. Send or email your information to:

Central High School

John Gendron

PO Box 38

Salem Wisconsin 53168

gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us