Two people die in fatal crash in Bristol

Two people died in a crash in Bristol Wednesday evening.

The names of both of the deceased, a 43-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter, are not being released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at this time.

Here is a news release from KCSD:

On October 28th, 2020, at about 8:30 PM the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a semi-truck on CTH Q (104th St) at CTH MB (152nd Ave) in the Village of Bristol. Initial reports indicated that there was heavy damage to the passenger car and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 5-year-old girl who was the daughter of the deceased driver and passenger of the car was transported to a local hospital by Bristol Fire Department but succumbed to her injuries and also died. Deputies and Detectives who are investigating the crash reported that a 2004 Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on CTH Q at a high rate of speed, struck the semi-truck that was attempting to turn south from CTH Q onto CTH MB. The operator of the Mini Cooper was identified as a 43-year-old man from Kenosha, WI. The semi-truck operator was identified as a 50-year-old man from Gurnee, IL. The semi-truck operator is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the operators and deceased are being withheld as this is still an open investigation.

Related posts

Units responding for crash in Bristol