Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 29, 2020: 5,241 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 5,241 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 123 more than Wednesday. There have been 83 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 7 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 48,464 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,115/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 112 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 79 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 266 cases (16 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 61 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 94 cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 75 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 33 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 33 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 214,996 positive tests and 1,803,465 negative tests with 1,948 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 20,825 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.