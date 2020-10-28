Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 28, 2020: 5,118 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 5,118 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 160 more than Tuesday. There have been 76 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 48.143 negative test results, a positive rate of 3,042/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County (.1% higher than Tuesday) as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 105 cases

Paddock Lake — 74 cases

Salem Lakes — 250 cases

Randall — 59 cases

Twin Lakes — 88 cases

Wheatland — 73 cases

Paris — 32 cases

Brighton — 32 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 210,126 positive tests and 1,795.161 negative tests with 1,897 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 20,553 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.