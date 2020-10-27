Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 27, 2020: 4,958 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,958 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 6 more than Monday. There have been 76 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 47,925 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,947/100,000 people and a 1.5 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 105 cases

Paddock Lake — 74 cases

Salem Lakes — 250 cases

Randall — 59 cases

Twin Lakes — 88 cases

Wheatland — 73 cases

Paris — 32 cases

Brighton — 32 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 206,311 positive tests and 1,789,158 negative tests with 1,852 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 20,526 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.