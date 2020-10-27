County clerk urges use of “virtual” marriage license application

From the Kenoshas County Clerk’s office:

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin is urging people getting married this year to make it a priority to schedule an appointment for a “virtual” marriage license application.

The County Clerk’s Office has returned to accepting marriage license applications primarily through the “virtual” process, via videoconferencing. Appointments will be scheduled for Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552 to set up an appointment once you have an officiant, a location, are able to provide an email for correspondence, and have access to a phone or computer with video calling/chatting capability as well as access to print documents during the interview, if necessary.

“Once you set an appointment for application, you will receive an initial email with the virtual meeting invite as well as an application document that must be completed and returned via email before 4 p.m. the day prior to your appointment.” said Bachochin. “The morning of your video appointment, you will receive copies of your completed documents

that must be reviewed timely, confirmed via email, and printed prior to the beginning of the video call.”

It is recommended if you do not have access to a printer, please plan to complete the interview where you can access both your email and print documents. The virtual interview may be conducted at your home, another residence or even the public library, so that you may access your email and have printing capabilities.

Even though the application process is fairly simple, conducting virtual marriage license applications requires a little more work on the backside for the deputy clerks; therefore, it limits the number of applications that can be processed each week simply because of time constraints, Bachochin said.

It is important to make sure you get your application scheduled in advance to allow for the state statute waiting period for the license to be issued, she added.

Wisconsin’s waiting period must be considered when scheduling an appointment, Bachochin said. Applicants must apply no more than 35 days and no fewer than seven days before the wedding.

“Often many couples put off the application process to the very end of their wedding plans. That makes it more challenging to fit in an appointment time that will work for both the office staff and the couples.” Bachochin said.

Bachochin said applicants must have a wedding date and officiant when they schedule an appointment to receive a license.

You will need to call the County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552 to schedule an appointment. If you have more questions about the process or any questions along the way, please contact the office.

There are currently no walk-in marriage license application services available at the County Clerk’s Office in downtown Kenosha or the Elected Officials Office in Bristol.

More information about the required documents for applying for a marriage license and other services the County Clerk’s Office provides is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk.