Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Somers

Oct 26th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:44 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Somers Fire and Rescue for a crash in the 1800 block of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) in Somers.

Per dispatch: Paris is requested to respond with an ambulance.

