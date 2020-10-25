Agenda: Salem School District budget hearing and annual meeting Oct. 27, 2020

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a budget hearing and annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the school.

Livestreams of both meetings will be available here at meeting time.

The budget hearing is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. The agenda includes a review of the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

The annual meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The agenda includes:

District Report by Connie Valenza, district administrator.

Presentation of the budget for the 2020-2021 school year by the treasurer.

Motion for the tax levy for the 2020-2021 school year. Any district resident of voting age can vote on the tax levy. Residents must be physically present to participate in the levy vote.

The agendas for both meetings are available here.