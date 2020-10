All local municipalities that designate trick or treat hours have done so as usual for 2020.

Here’s the rundown:

Wheatland — Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 to 5 p.m.

Bristol — Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Paddock Lake — Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Randall — Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Salem Lakes — Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.

Twin Lakes — Saturday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s some info from Kenosha County Division of Health about safe trick or treating in these COVID-19 driven times: