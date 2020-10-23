Randall School 8th graders moving to virtual learning after COVID-19 positives

Randall School eighth grade students and staff will be moving to all virtual learning for one week after the most recent notification of COVID-19 positives there.

Here is a news release distributed Friday afternoon:

Today, the Randall Consolidated School District received notification from the Kenosha County Divison of Health that two individuals received a COVID-19 test with a result of Abnormal/Positive. The Kenosha County Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of this individual, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure. Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Randall were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group. All 8th Grade students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Virtual Learning at home effective 10/26/20. This shift has created a staffing shortage for our school. All students and staff will be returning to our building on 11/02/20. District Administrator Dr. Jeffrey Alstadt said, “We will continue to take multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Division of Health. ” For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures, people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at

www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.