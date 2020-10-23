Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 23, 2020: 4,694 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,694 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 91 more than Thursday. There have been 74 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 46,625 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,772/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 100 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 72 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 233 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Randall — 53 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 85 cases

Wheatland — 66 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 30 cases

Brighton — 28 cases (3 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 190,478 positive tests and 1,744,072 negative tests with 1,745 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 20,071 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports. The Lake County Health Department is now recommending all schools there go to virtual learning due to “substantial community transmission of COVID-19.”