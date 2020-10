The Fox River is still on the rise, but appears to be slowing down and the most recent National Weather Service forecast does not call for exceeding flood stage.

The river’s level as measured at the New Munster gauge had been rising fast, increasing over a foot from 7:30 p.m., Thursday to 7:45 a.m., Friday. But the rise slowed down during the day and at 8 p.m. had risen just .20 feet to 8.72 feet.

Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is now expected to crest at 10.4 feet at about 7 p.m., Saturday.