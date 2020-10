The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says we’re in for a Thursday that will be wet, but also a bit warmer than recent days.

Thursday’s high temperature should reach 65. But your enthusiasm for that might be literally dampened some by rain extending almost to noon and then picking up again Thursday night.

The warmer temperature won’t last either, with a highs of just 50 Friday and in the 40s Saturday through Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall continues to look likely across southern Wisconsin today and tonight. Most areas are expected to receive… Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Thursday, October 22, 2020