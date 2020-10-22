Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Oct 22nd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:42 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 700 block of Burlington Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a truck hitting a pole.

