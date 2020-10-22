Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 8:42 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 700 block of Burlington Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a truck hitting a pole.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:42 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 700 block of Burlington Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a truck hitting a pole.
Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes, Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress