Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 22, 2020: 4,603 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,603 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 46 more than Wednesday. There have been 74 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 46,311 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,736/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 97 cases

Paddock Lake — 70 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 227 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 51 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 85 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 65 cases

Paris — 30 cases

Brighton — 25 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 186,100 positive tests and 1,730,646 negative tests with 1,703 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 19,930 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.