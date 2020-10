Recent rains appear to have the Fox River on the rise, National Weather Service data shows.

The river as measured at the New Munster gauge was at 7.52 feet at 8 p.m. That’s over a foot higher than about 2 hours earlier.

The current forecast for the Fox River as measured at the New Munster gauge calls for the river to be at 11.5 feet by Saturday afternoon. Flood stage is 11 feet.

As of about 9 p.m. Thursday there is no flood advisory or warning in effect.

Here’s the latest on tonight’s rainfall:

Widespread rainfall affected a portion of southern Wisconsin overnight, with most areas south of a line from Dodgeville… Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Thursday, October 22, 2020