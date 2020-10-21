Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 21, 2020: 4,557 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,557 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 51 more than Tuesday. There have been 74 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 46,139 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,708/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday .

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 97 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 69 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 226 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 50 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 84 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 65 cases

Paris — 30 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 25 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 182,687 positive tests and 1,718,564 negative tests with 1,681 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 19,836 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.