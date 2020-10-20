Wheatland adds Oakwood Shores to roads where ATV use is allowed

The Wheatland Town Board Tuesday added the streets in the Oakwood Shores Subdivision to where ATVs/UTVs are allowed to operate on town roads.

The vote to add Oakwood Shores was unanimous with all board members present.

Oakwood Shores is located south of Highway 50 from 312th Avenue to 319th Avenue to 77th Street and the Fox River.

In a separate vote, the board also revised its ATV/UTV ordinance to clarify that it allows use only of ATVs/UTVs and does not allow the use of golf carts, mini-bikes, gas powered scooters, enduro motorcycles “or similar contrivances.”

The vote to approve that ordinance also was unanimous.

Earlier in the meeting, town Constable Bob Santelli said he would like to have signs placed in Oakwood Shores Park along the river that state that no motorized vehicles of any kind can be used in the park.

Tire damage from motorized vehicles can commonly be seen in the park, Santelli said.