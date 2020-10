Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:17 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a struck gas line in the 8800 block of 406th Avenue in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: Contractor struck the line, which is hissing.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m. — Dispatch contacting utility company.

UPDATE 3:51 p.m. — Utility company crew on the scene. Evacuation underway.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m. — House being checked for accumulation of natural gas.