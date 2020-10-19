Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 19, 2020: 4,428 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 4,428 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 162 more than Friday. There have been 71 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 45,531 negative test results, a positive rate of 2,632/100,000 people and a 1.6 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 92 cases (7 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 59 cases (8 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 221 cases (15 more than Friday)

Randall — 49 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 82 cases (3 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 65 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paris — 29 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 25 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Oct. 13:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 173,891 positive tests and 1,703,813 negative tests with 1,600 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 19,579 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.