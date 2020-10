The Town of Wheatland Fire Department corned beef dinner fundraiser is underway now at the Bella Vita Banquets in New Munster.

The event features an all pick-up format this year, due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was rescheduled from its typical March date.

Dinner will be available until 8 p.m., with tickets at the door available. You can just drive up and do everything from your vehicle. You can bid on auction items here.

More info here.