Central HS seeks photos for Virtual Veterans Day slide show

Due to COVID-19, Central High School will be unable to host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Instead the school will present a Virtual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11.

The ceremony will include a speech, musical performances by the school band and choir and a slide show of Veterans/Active Duty Service Members who live/lived in Kenosha Area, attend/attended Central High School, or who have immediate family in the Kenosha County.

If you would like to submit a photo of a Veteran/Active Duty Service Member who meets the above criteria, please fill out the online entry form available here. The deadline for Submission is Friday, Oct. 30.

If you have any questions please email principal Peter Haubrich: haubrichp@westosha.k12.wi.us