Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education Curriculum Committee and Benefits Committee meetings Oct. 20, 2020

The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education will has two committee meetings scheduled for Tuesday.

The Board of Education Curriculum Committee will meet with the Staff Curriculum Committee at 3 p.m., in the All Purpose Room. Attendees are required to wear face coverings per Governor Evers’ Executive Order, effective August 1, 2020, requiring face coverings in indoor spaces.

The main agenda item is: Discuss Curriculum Changes and Proposals for the 2021-2022 School Year Adjournment.

The full agenda is available here.

A quorum of board members may be present.

The Board of Education Benefits Committee will meet with staff committee members at 4 p.m. in the All Purpose Room.

Agenda items include: Review of Current Contribution Rates and Impact for District and Employee if Changed.

The full agenda is available here.