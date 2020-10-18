Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

Oct 18th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:13 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for a crash at 120th Avenue and Highway C.

Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.

Bristol

