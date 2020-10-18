Agenda: Lilly Lake Board of Commissioners & Wheatland Town Board meetings Oct. 19, 2020

The Lilly Lake Board of Commissioners and Wheatland Town Board, which are made up of the same individuals, are scheduled to hold separate meetings on Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

The Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Most agenda items are related to the Lilly Lake Outlet project, including:

Results of the October 17 special meeting of lake district electors called by the board of commissioners to vote on additional financing for the Lilly Lake Outlet project (Note: Financing was approved by a 29 yes to 10 no vote of district residents at the special meeting).

Decision on the next step if the vote for additional funding is negative.

Possible awarding of the low bid for the Lilly Lake Outlet to Genesis Excavators Inc..

Process to secure additional funding.

The whole board of commissioners agenda is here.

The Town Board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Reading possible adoption of changes to town ordinances allowing ATV use on roads in the Oakwood Shores Subdivision,

Work on 2021 budget, including setting date for budget meeting and special elector meeting to approve levy.

The whole Town Board agenda is available here.